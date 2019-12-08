Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Cavaliers open to trading Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers will consider trading All-Star power forward Kevin Love before the Feb. 6 deadline, according to a report from ESPN. The 31-year-old Love has three years and $90 million left on his contract. He has averaged 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds across 12 NBA seasons, which included the first six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the past six years with Cleveland. Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 4 Michigan overcomes 44 from Iowa's Garza

Six Michigan players scored in double figures Friday night, leading the fourth-ranked Wolverines to a 103-91 win over Iowa in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a career-high 44 points from Iowa junior center Luka Garza by getting contributions from a variety of sources. NHL roundup: Capitals extend win streak to 6

Jakub Vrana scored the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their sixth straight victory, a 3-2 decision over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Travis Boyd also scored goals and John Carlson added his 32nd assist for Washington, which swept the three California teams on a road trip for the first time in franchise history. The Capitals also improved their NHL best road record to 14-2-1. Report: Rangers reach deal with righty Lyles

Right-hander Jordan Lyles has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The nine-year vet split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-1 in 11 starts with Milwaukee after a July 29 trade. Overall, he finished the season 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA across 28 starts. Bobsleigh: Former Canadian Humphries triumphs in World Cup debut with U.S.

Kaille Humphries, who switched competitive allegiance from Canada in September, triumphed in her World Cup debut for the United States on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The double Olympic gold medalist paired with brakewoman Lauren Gibbs and the duo finished 0.31 seconds ahead of the competition with a two-run total of one minute 53.48 seconds to secure their first win of the season. Golf: Stenson wins World Challenge as Woods fades to fourth

Henrik Stenson almost made albatross at the 15th hole en route to a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday as tournament host Tiger Woods faded down the stretch in the Bahamas. Swede Stenson hit a mighty approach shot from 260 yards that trickled up to within six inches of the cup at the par-five, and the tap-in eagle gave him the sole lead from fast-finishing Rahm. NFL notebook: Jets RB Bell (illness) misses practice again

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was sent home and missed his second consecutive day of practice due to illness. His status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in doubt and he is listed as questionable on the injury report. With 589 rushing yards on 183 carries, Bell's 3.2-yard average is a career low. His total of 55 catches ranks second on the Jets this season. Boxing: Joshua takes revenge on Ruiz in Saudi Arabia rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June. The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and Joshua set the pace from the start with a measured masterclass that showed he had learned from the nightmare of New York. NBA roundup: Lakers blast Blazers

Anthony Davis delivered 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 136-113 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. LeBron James made four 3-pointers while recording 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers improved their record to 20-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for best in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma scored 15 off the bench, and JaVale McGee added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Los Angeles completed a 3-0 road trip that began with games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. Timeline of the Russia doping case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will on Monday consider a recommendation from its compliance committee to hand Russia a four-year Olympic ban as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for handing WADA doctored and incomplete laboratory data. Russia, which has denied state involvement in doping, says the recommendation is overly harsh.

