Report: Wizards G Thomas (calf) not ready to return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 05:26 IST
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas expects to miss at least two more games with a left calf strain that has kept him out of the last two contests, according to an NBC Sports Washington report. Thomas was first held out of Thursday's 119-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and was also inactive for Friday's 112-103 defeat at the Miami Heat. At the very least, he is also expected to miss Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I'm good," Thomas said Saturday from a charity event. "I think I will be out a few more games and then be able to come back." Thomas, 30, has averaged 12.6 points per game with 5.1 assists in 17 games (14 starts) during his first season with the Wizards. He has averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 assists over his nine-year career with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards.

The two-time All-Star averaged a career-best 28.9 points with the Celtics in the 2016-17 season, but has not played more than 32 games in a season since. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

