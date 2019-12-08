Aston Villa players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Ron Saunders

Aston Villa players will be wearing black armbands during their clash against Leicester City to pay tribute to their former manager Ron Saunders. Saunders died on Saturday at the age of 87.

"Widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers, he guided Villa to promotion in his first season in charge, lifted two League Cups and steered the club to a league championship in 1980/81," the club said in a statement. "Against Leicester City tomorrow afternoon, the players will wear black armbands and, as a mark of respect, we will be holding a period of applause to mark his outstanding contribution to Aston Villa," the statement added.

Aston Villa will face Leicester City today in Premier League. (ANI)

