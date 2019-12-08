Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:17 IST
Boxing-Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A beaten Andy Ruiz Jr called for a rematch after Anthony Joshua won back an array of world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but the Mexican-American cannot expect to be at the front of the queue.

"Who wants to see the third trilogy fight right here? In Saudi Arabia baby," Ruiz called out to the crowd at the Diriyah arena. Joshua had sounded receptive to the idea - "if you heard, we're going to do it a third," he said - but promoter Eddie Hearn would not be drawn after about won clinically on a unanimous points decision against a flabby-looking opponent.

"The future plans are to celebrate, and to celebrate hard," Hearn told a post-fight interviewer. "Tonight's about celebrating. We'll do what he wants to do. He's always wanted to be undisputed. People listen to rubbish people talk, we said we're not going to talk about any other fights, and we're not even going to do it now."

The big men that Joshua needs to beat to really burnish his re-established reputation as a two-times world champion with the WBO, IBF, WBA, and IBO belts to defend are elsewhere. In the near term, unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk could be the next opponent after the WBO said a mandatory challenge had to take place before June 4 or the title would be declared vacant.

"In 180 days? Lets rock and roll mate. Usyk? No problem," Joshua said in response. The IBF's mandatory challenger is Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev and he had been scheduled to fight Joshua in 2017 before withdrawing with a shoulder injury.

Had he beaten Joshua in the rematch, Ruiz had planned to fight Pulev next. Ultimately Deontay Wilder, the WBC champion who holds the only meaningful belt outside the Briton's possession, would be an obvious target but boxing politics means that remains some way off.

A fight between the two champions has been long sought but talks have gone nowhere with plenty of recrimination and posturing. The other big payday would be a showdown with fellow Briton and former champion Tyson Fury, the "Gypsy King", who is due to have a rematch with Wilder in February after their last clash ended in a draw.

That could also become a trilogy, with Fury committed to more fights in America. "Whatever I can do, I will. If that is fighting the other top fighters in the division, then so be it," Joshua said after Sunday's victory.

"I've united four. It's hard to keep and unite them. We will see what happens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

BJP blames Kejriwal govt for Anaj Mandi fire tragedy; AAP says saffron party doing politics over dead bodies

An intense political blame game erupted after the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy that killed 43 people on Sunday, with the BJP holding the Kejriwal government responsible for the incident and the AAP alleging that the saffron party was doing polit...

Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to s...

Once can study lot of scriptures but still remain fool, put learning into practice: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the students to put their learning into practice as one can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. One can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. The real scholar is one who ...

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019