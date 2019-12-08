Left Menu
Indian Arrows and Aizawl FC face each other in search of first win

All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows will hope for better fortunes than the defeat in their campaign opener when they take on Aizawl FC in their second I-League match here on Monday. The young Arrows lost 0-1 against Gokulam Kerala here on Friday and they would look for a better show against the visiting Mizoram side.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "The game we played against Gokulam was good and we played really well - but in patches. In some parts of the game, we were very good but there are still a lot of things to improve and work upon. "Aizawl are a good side and have quite a few quality players. Their coach Stanley Rozario is very experienced. They will come out fighting after their result in the first two matches and we are working hard to get ready for the game."

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, have just a point to show from their first two games, earning a draw at home against Mohun Bagan and losing to Northeast rivals NEROCA FC in Imphal. Head coach Stanley Rozario remained positive despite their defeat in Imphal.

"That match was played at a high tempo and both teams played with tremendous fighting spirit. Neroca scored the first goal through a free-kick and my players missed some scoring chances. In the second half, we dominated the game in all aspects and created many chances but couldn’t find the target," he said. He said his team will need to remain calm and positive.

"My team comprises young players like Isak, Chara, Paul, Joe who all are under 22 years of age. But they have improved immensely and they will become a good asset for Aizawl FC and the country in the coming days," said the Aizawl coach. "It is a long journey from Imphal to Goa. But, we won't want to give any excuse and looking forward to the match against Indian Arrows and hopefully, my team will score goals and collect nothing less than three." PTI PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

