REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/ Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

LONDON (Reuters) - A beaten Andy Ruiz Jr called for a rematch after Anthony Joshua won back an array of world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but the Mexican-American cannot expect to be at the front of the queue. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK/

With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forward NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition is coming into focus in the Big Apple: The New York Knicks are in big trouble.

UPCOMING SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leicester City 8 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Sheffield United

8 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton 8 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Manchester City Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the early game in the FA Women's Super League, and we will wrap up the action from the rest of the weekend's games.

8 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-FIO/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Fiorentina Torino host Fiorentina in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches.

8 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-FIO/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

8 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad Real Valladolid host fourth-placed Real Sociedad in La Liga

8 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Sevilla Osasuna host third-placed Sevilla in La Liga

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Bordeaux - wrap Olympique de Marseille host Bordeaux in Ligue 1

8 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-IND-WIN/

Cricket-India v West Indies T20 series Hosts India take on West Indies in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram.

8 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

WADA rules on status on Russian anti-doping agency The World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will discuss the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. WADA will hold a news briefing following the meeting.

9 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SPORT-DOPING/RUSADA (TV)

Russian anti-doping agency reacts after WADA rules on its status The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus holds a news conference after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee makes a decision on its status.

9 Dec SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-REACTIONS (TV)

Reactions from Russia after WADA rules on status of RUSADA Reactions from Russian officials and sportspeople after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will make a decision on the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow.

9 Dec SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

9 Dec GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

Golf - Presidents Cup Tiger Woods' U.S. team and the International team led by Ernie Els prepare for the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

9 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CLUB/PREVIEW

Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Preview Overall preview of FIFA's Club World Cup which will be staged in Qatar and will be seen as a mini-dress rehersal for the World Cup in 2022.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

