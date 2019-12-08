Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:55 IST
Our focus is back on team, says Faf du Plessis
South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis has said that his focus is back on the team and making sure that the upcoming home series against England gets successfully completed. There has been a turmoil in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thabang Moroe was suspended on Friday after allegations of misconduct. Dr Jacques Faul replaced Moroe as CEO on Saturday.

"Obviously a lot has happened but now it's a new start. There's not much time before the English series. So now it's about putting our focus back on to the team, making sure that the Test team gets all the things that are required for us to be successful," ESPNcricinfo quoted Plessis as saying. "It's been a little bit on pause the last two or three weeks which is already too late, so we need to make sure in the next week things will start unfolding to make sure the Test team gets the most attention. The last two weeks there hasn't been much attention on that so that is what we will try and drive over the next week," he added.

However, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith is set to become the new director of cricket (DOC) at Cricket South Africa (CSA) by Wednesday next week. CSA president Chris Nenzani had a talk with Smith on Saturday morning, and if all goes according to plan, the appointment will be made official next week, sport24.co.za reported.

South Africa last played against India in three-match T20I and as many Tests. India won the T20I series by 2-0 and clinched Test series by 3-0. Proteas will now host England for four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Followed by three-ODI and as many T20Is.

The first will be played at Centurian from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

