Red-hot Vardy fires title-chasing Leicester to club record win

  London
  Updated: 08-12-2019 22:58 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 22:52 IST
Red-hot Vardy fires title-chasing Leicester to club record win
Leicester closed the gap on Premier League leaders, Liverpool, as Jamie Vardy extended his red-hot streak with a brace in Sunday's record-breaking 4-1 rout of Aston Villa. Brendan Rodgers' second-placed side moved within eight points of Liverpool thanks to goals from Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish had reduced the deficit to 2-1 late in the first half, but Leicester cruised to an eighth consecutive top-flight victory, setting a new club record that smashed the previous best from the 1962-63 season. Vardy has now scored in eight consecutive Premier League appearances and is the competition's top-scorer with 16 goals this term.

The 32-year-old striker's blistering run has given him a chance of equalling his sequence of scoring in 11 successive matches during Leicester's 2016 title-winning campaign. Leicester's surge up the table, after 12 wins from their last 14 league games, has made them unexpected title contenders again and leaves them in position to qualify for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men remain heavy title favorites and the acid test of Leicester's credentials will come with successive fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool over Christmas. There was a minute's applause before kick-off to a show of respect to former manager Ron Saunders, who guided Villa to the First Division title in 1981 and died on Saturday aged 87.

Once the emotional tributes were paid, Villa should have taken the lead when Matt Targett's low cross picked out Anwar El Ghazi, but he fired against the bar from close-range. Vardy maintained his superb form to put Leicester ahead in the 21st minute.

Latching onto a fine pass from Iheanacho and, with the injured Tyrone Mings unable to sprint back, Vardy had space to round Heaton before stumbling over the ball. Quickly recovering his footing, the striker glided past Ezri Konsa to slot home from inside the six-yard box.

After bagging the winner against Everton last Sunday, Nigerian forward Iheanacho struck again in the 41st minute. Teed up by a sweeping Leicester move, James Maddison surged into the Villa area and delivered a fine cross that Iheanacho turned in from close-range.

Grealish gave Dean Smith's side a lifeline in first half stoppage-time when Villa's captain shot past Kasper Schmeichel after Leicester failed to clear. But Evans restored Leicester's two-goal advantage in the 49th minute when the defender met Maddison's corner with a towering header for his first goal since February.

Vardy put the result beyond doubt in the 75th minute as he raced clear of the Villa defence to drill past Heaton. - Newcastle hit back -

====================== Newcastle fought back to make it two consecutive wins with a 2-1 success against Southampton.

Danny Ings gave Southampton a 52nd minute lead at St James' Park, the striker running onto Jack Stephens' long pass to notch his fifth goal in his last five appearances. But Newcastle were level in the 68th minute when Jonjo Shelvey headed in substitute Andy Carroll's cross, giving the midfielder three goals in his last three games.

And Federico Fernandez won it with three minutes left when he tapped in after Sean Longstaff's long-range effort was fumbled by Saints keeper Alex McCarthy. Newcastle are up to 10th place, while Southampton sit third bottom.

Sheffield United came from behind to win 2-1 at second bottom Norwich. Norwich took the lead in the 27th minute through captain Alexander Tettey's powerful finish for his first Premier League goal since 2016.

Enda Stevens equalised for United in the 49th minute with a header from George Baldock's cross. And Baldock went from provider to scorer three minutes later when he twisted into space before blasting home.

Chris Wilder's eighth placed team thought they had been reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute. But Chris Basham escaped with a booking after initially being shown the red card for his foul on Kenny McLean before a VAR review. AFP PDS

PDS

