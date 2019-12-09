Left Menu
Redskins RB Guice exits with knee injury

  Updated: 09-12-2019 02:06 IST
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was ruled out to return to Sunday's game after leaving in the second quarter when he took a hit to his left knee at the end of a 23-yard gain. Guice suffered the injury when taken down by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr.

Guice was playing in his fourth game since being activated off injured reserve. He had been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his right knee during Washington's season-opening 32-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8. The 22-year-old, who was a second-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season with a torn left ACL.

Guice, who entered Sunday with 37 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns in four games were coming off his best game as a pro, gaining 129 yards with two scores on 10 carries last week in a win over the Carolina Panthers. He gained 42 yards on five rushes before leaving Sunday's game.

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson entered the game with team-highs in carries (147) and rushing yards (642). During the contest, he became the sixth player in NFL history to top 14,000 career rushing yards. Also Sunday, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was ruled out after leaving in the third quarter with a calf injury. He missed the first NFL game of his career last Sunday because of a concussion after starting in 139 consecutive regular-season games.

