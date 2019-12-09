Left Menu
Rangers kick off road trip with 5-0 rout over Golden Knights

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 08:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves for his second shutout of the season and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers began their four-game western road trip with a 5-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored goals and Ryan Strome added two assists for New York, which avenged a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers finish up the trip by playing the three California teams beginning Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

It was the fourth career shutout for Georgiev. It also marked the first time since Feb. 18 at Colorado (3-0) that the Golden Knights were blanked. Malcolm Subban, who finished with 20 saves, lost for just the third time in 20 career games at T-Mobile Arena (15-3-2). The Golden Knights, who didn't lose their sixth game at T-Mobile Arena until Jan. 23 last season, fell to 7-6-3 at home this season.

Vegas dominated most of the first period, outshooting the Rangers, 17-7, but the Rangers scored a pair of goals within a 14-second span to take a 2-0 lead. Panarin got the first with a wrist shot from the top of right circle for his 14th goal of the season. Kreider then one-timed a cross-crease pass from Strome while cutting in on the left side for his seventh goal of the campaign. The Golden Knights had a chance to cut the deficit in half early in the second period when Tomas Nosek broke in on a breakaway, but his shot caromed off the crossbar. Seconds later, Ryan Reaves picked up a double-minor for high-sticking Brendan Lemieux, and the Rangers capitalized on the second-half of the penalty when Trouba swept in a rebound of a Strome shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Fast made it 4-0 midway through the period when he fired in a wrist shot on the backdoor after a long pass from Trouba at the top of the right circle. Zibanejad ended the scoring with a power play goal with 4:55 to go when his pass from the left side of the net for Panarin ricocheted in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb for his seventh goal of the season.

