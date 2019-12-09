Left Menu
Miller, Sabres top Oilers in overtime

  • Reuters
  • Edmonton
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 09:25 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 09:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BuffaloSabres)

Defenseman Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season 1:13 into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Sunday night. Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who blew a two-goal, first-period lead. Buffalo wrapped up a three-game Western Canada trip with a 1-1-1 record.

Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard scored for Edmonton, which fell to 1-1-1 on its four-game homestand, and Mike Smith stopped 19 of 22 shots. Sabres forward Jack Eichel weaved his way into the offensive zone in overtime and fed Marcus Johansson near the right post. Johansson sent a cross-crease pass to Miller, who put the puck into a nearly empty net.

Eichel extended his point streak to 13 games (10 goals, 13 assists), the longest current run in the NHL. Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Oilers tied it with two goals in the second.

Sheahan was sent on a breakaway by a blue line-to-blue line pass from Nygard and snuck a backhander through Ullmark's pads at 8:25 of the period to pull the Oilers within a goal. Darnell Nurse also got an assist. They tied it on Nygard's power-play goal at 15:56, as he deflected Nurse's shot from the point into the net. Gaetan Haas was credited with a secondary assist.

The Sabres took the lead just 4:08 into the game as Okposo scored for the second consecutive game after missing 10 contests with a concussion. Skating across the crease, Okposo spun and redirected a shot from the left point by Marco Scandella over Smith's right shoulder. Larsson made it 2-0 at 10:43 of the first, finding a rebound of a Jimmy Vesey shot alone in front of the net as the trailer on a four-on-three break. Rasmus Asplund also assisted on the goal.

Edmonton forwards Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both returned after missing multiple games. Nugent-Hopkins missed the previous six with a hand injury, and Kassian was out the past three with back woes.

