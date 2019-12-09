Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA bans Russia for four years over doping

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:18 IST
WADA bans Russia for four years over doping
Image Credit:

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after accusing Moscow of falsifying data from an anti-doping laboratory.

A spokesperson for WADA, whose executive committee is meeting in Lausanne, said: "The full list of recommendations have been unanimously accepted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...

In Jharkhand, Rahul questions PM Modi's silence over rape cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over the recent rape cases that shook the nation. Have you made New India Every day women are being raped... Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a wo...

Vakrangee Partners With Union Bank of India for 20000 Banking BC Points for Pan India Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Finserve Limited i.e. 100 subsidiary company of Vakrangee Limited VL received approval from Union Bank of India for 20,000 Banking Business Correspondent BC point for Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra. T...

We are committed to protect indigenous customs and

We are committed to protect indigenous customs andcultures of Northeast, says Amit Shah in LS....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019