Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi chairs meeting with Sports Ministry officials over Tokyo Olympics preparation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Sports Ministry officials over India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The meeting was held last month and the details have come out now.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:30 IST
PM Modi chairs meeting with Sports Ministry officials over Tokyo Olympics preparation
PM Narendra Modi (FIle pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Sports Ministry officials over India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The meeting was held last month and the details have come out now. Modi headed the meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on November 20. The meeting was attended by sports Secretary, Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), and CEO of Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Various new schemes were discussed including the 'One State One Game Principle' policy and the inclusion of the corporate sector in the sports to uplift athletes condition. It was decided that 'One State One Game Principle' would be examined by the States and its modalities will also be worked out. The aim would be to make one state proficient in a single sport in which it possesses the special aptitude and to work towards getting an Olympic gold medal in the same. Children from other states wishing to compete in that sport may also be sent to this particular State.

For this, the Sports Ministry may examine the records of performance of players and medals received by each State in the last 20 years. They should actively engage with the Indian diaspora in and around Tokyo to work on the principle of 'One Family One Player' whereby one Indian family from the diaspora can adopt one player from the team during his/her stay in Tokyo. Business houses and the possibility of one of them aligning with and taking the promotion of a particular sport for the Olympics in such a way that the sports get linked to the prestige of the company. In return, the players for that sport may be allowed to wear the colours of the Industrial/Business house.

Under the Guru Shishya Parampara, Department of Sports should have an online portal on which all Coaches (Gurus) could register themselves with details of their students (Shishyas), with other necessary details. They should, within 2 months, also prepare a database of global players of Indian origin. Making it a theme of any Pravaasi Bharatiya Diwas may be examined by the Department. In addition, organizing a global sports event/competition of these sportspersons of Indian origin may also be examined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed largely His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete But...

France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, Frances foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.This mee...

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....

Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019