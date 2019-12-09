Left Menu
Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

  PTI
  • |
  Rohtak
  • |
  Updated: 09-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:10 IST
Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chauhan added 221 runs for the third wicket to resurrect Haryana's first innings after they were reduced to 24 for 2 in the 8th over.

While Chauhan blasted two sixes and had 14 hits to the fence in his 208-ball 117, opener Rohilla slammed 15 boundaries in his 234-ball 117 not out. Electing to bat, Haryana didn't make a good start as opener Ankit Kumar (14) was sent packing by Samad Fallah in the seventh over, new batsman Chaitanya Bishnoi (1) too quickly walked back to the pavillion when he was dismissed by Anupam Sanklecha in the next over.

Chauhan and Rohilla then took Haryana to 50-mark in 14.4 overs. The duo continued to keep the bowlers at bay and entered the lunck break with Haryana at 127/2 in 33.6 overs. The duo matched each other with Chauhan compiling his half century in 63 balls, while Rohilla reached the landmark in 93 balls.

With the duo in full flow, Haryana were 208 for 2 in 63 overs during the tea break. Chauhan reached his century in 181 Balls, while after the break Rohilla completed his century, amassing 103 runs off 206 Balls.

Haryana scored the 250-run mark in 77.5 overs before the stumps were drawn after in 83.6 overs. For Maharashtra, Fallah (1/42), Sanklecha (1/58) and Pradeep Dadhe claimed one wicket each.

Brief Score: Haryana 1st innings: 279 for 3 in 84 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 117 not out; SM Fallah 1/42) vs Maharashtra.

Tripura 1st innings: 263 for 8 in 77 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Ashish Kumar 2/32) vs Jharkhand. Services 1st innings: 124 allout in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) vs Assam 1st innings: 81 for 3 in 30 overs (G Sharma 32; DG Pathania 2/21)

Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 allout 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) vs Uttarakhand 1st innings: 64 for 7 in 25 overs (TM Srivastava 17; M Mudhasir 3/11) Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 allout in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) vs Odisha 1st innings: 48 for 3 in 19 overs (SP Senapati 16; PM Datey 2/5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

