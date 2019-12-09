Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rohtak
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:10 IST
Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chauhan added 221 runs for the third wicket to resurrect Haryana's first innings after they were reduced to 24 for 2 in the 8th over.

While Chauhan blasted two sixes and had 14 hits to the fence in his 208-ball 117, opener Rohilla slammed 15 boundaries in his 234-ball 117 not out. Electing to bat, Haryana didn't make a good start as opener Ankit Kumar (14) was sent packing by Samad Fallah in the seventh over, new batsman Chaitanya Bishnoi (1) too quickly walked back to the Pavillion when he was dismissed by Anupam Sanklecha in the next over.

Chauhan and Rohilla then took Haryana to 50-mark in 14.4 overs. The duo continued to keep the bowlers at bay and entered the lunch break with Haryana at 127/2 in 33.6 overs. The duo matched each other with Chauhan compiling his half-century in 63 balls, while Rohilla reached the landmark in 93 balls.

With the duo in full flow, Haryana was 208 for 2 in 63 overs during the tea break. Chauhan reached his century in 181 Balls, while after the break Rohilla completed his century, amassing 103 runs off 206 balls.

Haryana scored the 250-run mark in 77.5 overs before the stumps were drawn after in 83.6 overs. For Maharashtra, Fallah (1/42), Sanklecha (1/58) and Pradeep Dadhe claimed one wicket each.

Brief Score: Haryana 1st innings: 279 for 3 in 84 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 117 not out; SM Fallah 1/42) vs Maharashtra.

Tripura 1st innings: 263 for 8 in 77 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Ashish Kumar 2/32) vs Jharkhand. Services 1st innings: 124 allout in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) vs Assam 1st innings: 81 for 3 in 30 overs (G Sharma 32; DG Pathania 2/21)

Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 allout 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) vs Uttarakhand 1st innings: 64 for 7 in 25 overs (TM Srivastava 17; M Mudhasir 3/11) Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 allout in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) vs Odisha 1st innings: 48 for 3 in 19 overs (SP Senapati 16; PM Datey 2/5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to dual-fuel vehicles

The number of Egyptians switching to dual-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.About 300,000 vehicles, mostly taxis, and minibusses have been converted to dual-fu...

'Green Good Deeds' initiative to promote environmental awareness: Environment ministry

Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that his ministry coordinates a central sector scheme namely Environment Education, Awarenes...

Sharath Bachegowda emerges triumphant in Hosakote

Expelled from the BJP ahead of the December 5 bypolls, rebel Sharath Bachegowda has had the last laugh by winning as an independent from Hosakote assembly segment against the saffron partys M T B Nagaraj. Sharath, the 37-year-old son of BJ...

Quake rattles Tuscany, no injuries reported

Rome, Dec 9 AP An earthquake struck Tuscany north of Florence on Monday, sending frightened people into the street in the middle of the night, opening up cracks in walls and damaging a church. Mayors of towns in the area near the Appennine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019