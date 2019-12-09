Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish court clears 36 players in match-fixing case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:25 IST
Spanish court clears 36 players in match-fixing case

Barcelona, Dec 9 (AFP) A Spanish court cleared 36 players of wrongdoing Monday in a high-profile match-fixing case related to a 2011 game between Real Zaragoza and Levante. The judge dismissed allegations the match had been fixed, citing a lack of evidence, and cleared over 40 people accused of sporting corruption.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera, Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, and former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez, all at Zaragoza at the time, were among the defendants in a trial that began in September. The match on the final day of the season was won 2-1 by Zaragoza which spared the club from relegation to the second division.

But it triggered an investigation by Spain's anti-corruption prosecutors' office over suspect payments to playing staff and coaches. Prosecutors suspected Zaragoza deposited 965,000 euros ($1 million) in the bank accounts of some of their players and coaching staff so that they, in turn, could bribe Levante players to deliberately lose the game.

However at the end of the trial, only ex-Zaragoza president Agapito Iglesias and his former financial director Javier Porquera were convicted of fraud. They were given 15-month jail terms although are unlikely to face prison as sentences of up to two years are generally not enforced in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

An investigating judge had shelved the long-running probe into the match in 2017 but the case was reopened following an appeal by state prosecutors, the Spanish League and Deportivo La Coruna, the club relegated as a result of Zaragoza's win. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM, reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here and congratulated him on his electoral victory in the island countrys recently-concluded parliamentary polls. During the meeting, the two le...

Gzb: DM recommends recovery certificate against Modi sugar mills for not paying dues to farmers

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has sent a report to sugarcane commissioner asking him to issue recovery certificate against the management of Modi sugar mills for not paying arrears to the farmers, an official said on Mon...

Sonakshi shares adorable throwback picture on father Shatrughan's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha put out an adorable post for father Shatrughan Sinha who turned 73 on Monday. The Dabaang actor shared a lovely picture in which she can be seen with daddy dearest.Keeping it minimal, she captioned the post Birthday boy, foll...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free speech challenge brought by a trade group against a regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks. The j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019