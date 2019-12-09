ICC hands two-match suspension to Bermuda's Darrell for breaching code of conduct

Bermuda's Deunte Darrell has been suspended for the next two matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct on Monday. During Bermuda's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match against Kenya on December 8, Darrell was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match," following his dismissal in the 36th over.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of a warning and one demerit point proposed by ICC match referee Manu Nayar. Darrell's accumulated demerit points reached four following this latest breach of the ICC code of conduct.

Darrell already had three demerit points against his name for an incident in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. When a player receives four or more Demerit Points, they shall be converted into suspension points for sanctioning purposes, as outlined in Article 7.9 of the code of conduct.

The four demerit points equate to two suspension points. Therefore, Darrell is now suspended from playing in Bermuda's next two ICC Men's CWC Challenge Group B matches against Jersey on December 11 and Italy on December 12. On-field umpires Vinod Babu and Tabarak Dar and Anantha Rajamani, the third umpire, levelled the charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)