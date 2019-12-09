Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC hands two-match suspension to Bermuda's Darrell for breaching code of conduct

Bermuda's Deunte Darrell has been suspended for the next two matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:36 IST
ICC hands two-match suspension to Bermuda's Darrell for breaching code of conduct
ICC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bermuda's Deunte Darrell has been suspended for the next two matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct on Monday. During Bermuda's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match against Kenya on December 8, Darrell was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match," following his dismissal in the 36th over.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of a warning and one demerit point proposed by ICC match referee Manu Nayar. Darrell's accumulated demerit points reached four following this latest breach of the ICC code of conduct.

Darrell already had three demerit points against his name for an incident in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. When a player receives four or more Demerit Points, they shall be converted into suspension points for sanctioning purposes, as outlined in Article 7.9 of the code of conduct.

The four demerit points equate to two suspension points. Therefore, Darrell is now suspended from playing in Bermuda's next two ICC Men's CWC Challenge Group B matches against Jersey on December 11 and Italy on December 12. On-field umpires Vinod Babu and Tabarak Dar and Anantha Rajamani, the third umpire, levelled the charges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-UK PM Johnson questions BBC's licence fee funding

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday questioned why the BBC should continue to be supported by an annual fee paid by all viewing households, one of the biggest hints to date that the funding of Britains main news provider could be...

Murali Vijay fined 10% match fee for showing dissent

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 per cent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka here. The...

Sena allied with NCP, Cong to keep BJP out of power: Fadnavis

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Senas alliance with the NCP and the Congress was a pre- planned move to keep his party out of power in the countrys richest state. Speaking to Ma...

Punjab: CM vows to break politician-gangster nexus, Sukhbir hits back

Refusing to be cowed down by the Akali theatrics over the inquiry ordered by him in the wake of media reports of politician-gangster nexus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would not succumb to such cheap pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019