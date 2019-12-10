Left Menu
Bucs QB Winston to see hand specialist

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston will see a specialist after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand on Sunday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Winston, 25, suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Arians said Winston had more discomfort in his right thumb on Monday. "He's going to have a second opinion,'' Arians said.

"It's swollen and sore. But you know, we've got to get a hand specialist involved to see the long-term future.'' Winston sat out the first series of the second half, throwing on the sideline while backup Ryan Griffin entered. The Bucs punted, but after the Colts scored a touchdown to lead 35-21, Winston returned and rallied Tampa Bay to score the game's final 17 points.

Winston finished 33 of 45 for a career-high 456 yards, four touchdowns and three picks. He threw the winning score with 3:51 remaining, hitting Breshad Perriman from 12 yards out. Winston has passed for 4,115 yards, 26 touchdowns and a league-worst 23 interceptions this season.

Griffin is the only other quarterback on the Bucs' roster. A career backup since 2013, he completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for 18 yards while filling in for Winston. It was the first regular-season game action in his career. Star receiver Mike Evans also left the game against the Colts with a hamstring injury. Arians said Monday that Evans didn't suffer a tear but did pull the hamstring.

"He'll be very doubtful for this week," Arians said of Evans, who has 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. The Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Detroit Lions (3-9-1) on Sunday.

