Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 06:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 06:12 IST
Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season
Image Credit: Twitter (@Raiders)

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. "It's a big loss to our team, no doubt," Gruden said of the player who leads NFL rookie tight ends with five touchdown catches.

"Knowing Foster, I don't believe it will be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I'm not going to make any predictions. It's a tough injury, he's got a lot of rehab ahead and I can't compliment the job that he did enough. He came in here as a rookie and played good football for us and he's going to be a big part of the Raiders future." The fourth-round pick out of LSU was injured when his right leg twisted awkwardly while making a catch in the third quarter. Moreau made three catches for 14 yards in the game, including a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr that tied the score at 21 with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Moreau, who leads the team in TD catches, made 21 receptions for 174 yards in 13 games. Other rookies out of the lineup Sunday were running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and receiver Hunter Renfrow (ribs), along with veteran right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral).

Gruden didn't provide any updates on Jacobs, the 24th overall pick out of Alabama who has rushed for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns on 218 carries. But the coach provided an explanation regarding why it's not likely he will shut down Jacobs, who is expected to have an MRI exam this week on his fractured right shoulder, for the rest of the season. "We're going to try to win the game, absolutely," Gruden said of Sunday's game against the 4-9 Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be the 6-7 Raiders' last regular-season game at Oakland Coliseum.

"We're never going to put a guy out there who can't play. But we're going into the last home game in the history of the Oakland Raiders. It's an emotional time. We're trying to win the game, we're not eliminated from the playoffs and we're going to try to win every single time we strap it on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts

Eight people were missing and presumed dead on Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuring around 30 more.Prime Minister Jacinda...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year, and saw scope for compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have bee...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sundays 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. Its a big loss to our team, no doubt, Grud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019