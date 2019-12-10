Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-U.S. captain Woods does not expect Presidents Cup galleries to abuse Reed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 06:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 06:46 IST
Golf-U.S. captain Woods does not expect Presidents Cup galleries to abuse Reed

United States captain Tiger Woods on Tuesday said he does not expect teammate Patrick Reed to be subjected to abuse by fans at the upcoming Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne after the golfer was penalized last week for breaching the rules. Woods has been bombarded with questions about the 2018 Masters champion since touching down in Australia on Monday, with the assembled media seemingly uninterested in anyone else.

This follows an incident in which Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie in a bunker on Friday at the Hero World Challenge hosted by Woods in the Bahamas. Woods addressed the matter on Monday and fielded questions again on Tuesday morning when he and International counterpart Ernie Els addressed a news conference at the course ahead of the Melbourne event, which begins on Thursday.

"I'm sure somebody's going to say something out there, but I think that in general, all the times I have been to Australia and have played here, the fans have been fantastic," said 15-times major champion Woods. "They are the most knowledgeable, the most excitable fans. They love their sport."

Woods also said he did not think Reed would be fazed by any extra scrutiny. "Pat will be fine," said playing captain Woods. "Pat is a great kid. He's handled a tough upbringing well, and I just think that he's one of our best team players and is one of the reasons why all of the guys wanted him on the team."

Over the weekend, International's Australian team members, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, said Reed had set himself up as an obvious target for the galleries this week. "These guys are competitors. Obviously they didn't like what they saw," said South African Els, who played on the victorious 1998 International team at Royal Melbourne.

"Like Tiger, we're moving on; we've got a Cup to play for. It's got nothing to do with us... I think Tiger's dealing with it and Patrick's dealing with that." While the American team will be jet-lagged, at least for the first couple of days, Woods expressed confidence that his players would be better prepared than the outfit that got thumped at the venue 21 years ago.

But Els nonetheless is hoping to catch the Americans napping, figuratively if not literally. "We'd like to kick their arses this week here at home," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any d...

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

Too often, the world has failed populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of ...

UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. Dem...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019