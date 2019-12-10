Left Menu
Development News Edition

George pours in 36 points as Clippers top Pacers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 08:14 IST
George pours in 36 points as Clippers top Pacers
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Paul George made seven 3-pointers to highlight a 36-point performance against his former team as the Los Angeles Clippers posted a 110-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Indianapolis. George was booed by the crowd in his third game back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after requesting a trade from Indiana, with which he spent his first seven NBA seasons. George was sent to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in July 2017 before the Thunder traded him to the Clippers in the latest offseason.

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard (left knee soreness). Leonard sat out the latter half of a back-to-back set with a Wednesday showdown looming against his former team in Toronto, marking his first return to the city since he led the Raptors to the NBA title in June. Ivica Zubac added 13 points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles, which improved to 11-2 in its past 13 games.

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 20 points in his return from a one-game absence caused by a dislocated finger on his right hand. Sabonis collected 18 points and 22 rebounds for his 19th double-double in the first 22 contests of the season for the Pacers, who have lost two of their last three games after winning seven of their previous eight.

Jeremy Lamb's 3-pointer trimmed Los Angeles' lead to 46-45 with 2:25 remaining in the second before George heated up just before half. George sank three consecutive free throws and drained back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 14-3 surge. George remained hot to in the third quarter, sandwiching 3-pointers around an off-balance layup over Myles Turner in a 78-second span to give the Clippers their largest lead at 84-65.

Harrell worked the interior with a pair of layups before draining a pullup jumper as Los Angeles extended its advantage to 24 points. Doug McDermott sank a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Brogdon added one of his own as Indiana trimmed its deficit to 103-93 with 3:43 remaining.

Sabonis worked the interior and T.J. Warren made a floating jumper to get the Pacers within seven with 1:46 left before the hosts ran out of steam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Arsenal relieved as worst winless run since 1977 ends at West Ham

Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a weight has been lifted off his players shoulders after a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners worst winless run in 42 years. Anoth...

Freddie Ljungberg provides update on Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney

Arsenals interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United. Hector had a bit of feeling, I think, in his hamstring in ...

Piyush Goyal to make statement in Rajya Sabha over India's position in RCEP

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Indias position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP.Two weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaish...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019