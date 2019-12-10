Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duclair helps Senators knock off Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 08:58 IST
Duclair helps Senators knock off Bruins
Image Credit: pixabay

Anthony Duclair scored two goals and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 5-2 on Monday night. Chris Tierney added a goal and two assists, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists for the Senators, who won for just the second time in their past eight games. Goaltender Anders Nilsson made 38 saves.

Patrice Bergeron, making his return after missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who failed to win for the third consecutive game (0-2-1). Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had two assists and goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 23 of 26 shots. Boston defensive miscues led to the first three Ottawa goals.

Anisimov opened the scoring just 1:35 into the game, taking a stretch pass from Dylan DeMelo at the Bruins' blue line and skating in on a breakaway. Anisimov put a backhander over Rask's left shoulder. The Senators made it 2-0 at 15:44 of the period, after the Bruins turned over the puck behind their net. Tierney got the puck and passed to Duclair in the high slot, and his one-timer found the net.

Bergeron pulled Boston within 2-1 at 17:48 of the first, taking a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak and firing the puck from the right faceoff circle into a nearly empty net. Tierney scored the lone goal of the second period at 1:21 after Rask turned the puck over behind the Bruins' net. Namestnikov and Duclair got assists.

Pageau scored an empty-net goal with the Bruins on the power play at 17:02 of the third to make it 4-1. The Bruins got one back on DeBrusk's man-advantage goal off a scramble in front at 17:45, but Duclair capped the scoring with an empty-netter with one second remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Woods defends 'great kid' Reed after rule-breaking row

Melbourne, Dec 10 AFP US captain Tiger Woods defended Presidents Cup teammate Patrick Reed as a great kid Tuesday after he was penalised for breaking the rules in the Bahamas, while attempting to draw a line under the controversy. Former US...

Citizenship bill patently unconstitutional, battleground to shift to SC: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the Citizenship Amendment Bill as patently unconstitutional on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. He claimed that the elected law...

Russia reacts with anger after doping ban from Olympics, World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia for four years from major global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar over manipulated doping data, prompting an angry response from President...

Rose, Pistons sink Pelicans in last second

Derrick Rose scored a team-high 21 points, capped by a last-second, game-winning jumper as the visiting Detroit Pistons defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Monday night. The Pistons inbounded the ball with 14.7 seconds left and cle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019