There's time for World T20s, let's focus on winning this series: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to lose his sleepover World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India has a series to win against a competitive West Indies side. India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in the series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

"See, I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in a good state, moving forward," Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale. "If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself)," Rohit added.

