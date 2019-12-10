Left Menu
Haryana gain upperhand against Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rohtak
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:44 IST
Hosts Haryana took control of its Ranji Trophy Group 'C' encounter against Maharashtra here on Tuesday, reducing its opponent to 88 for 4 after making 401 in the first innings. Resuming at 279 for 3 on the back of tons by opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan, Haryana added 122 runs more even as the visiting bowlers stuck to their task and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Rohilla moved from 105 to 142 but could not inspire his team to a bigger score. He was bowled by medium-pacer Anupam Sanklecha (4 for 82), who had best figures for Maharashtra. Sumit Kumar, who made 40 (86 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) ensured that the home side went past 400 as the lower order could not get going.

Rohilla (142, 285 balls, 17 fours) and Chauhan (117) had added 221 runs for the third wicket on Monday to resurrect Haryana's first innings after they were reduced to 24 for 2 in the 8th over. While medium-pacer Sanklecha took four wickets, left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav finished with three wickets. When Maharashtra batted, Ashish Hooda (1 for 17) dealt a huge blow by having the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) caught by Ankit Kumar with the score on 26.

Swapnil Gugale (21) looked in good touch, before being dismissed by Tinu Kundu, who also went on scalp Rahul Tripathi (8). The Haryana skipper Harshal Patel had earlier got Chirag Khurana (17) leg-before to ensure that the team gained control of the proceedings with Maharasthra trailing by 313 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 88 for 4 in 44 overs (Naushad Shaik 23 batting)

At Agartala: Tripura 1st innings: 289 all out in 81.2 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Harmeet Singh 56, Pratyush Singh 40; Ashish Kumar 3/40, Ajay Yadav 3/61) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 136 all out in 43 overs (Virat Singh 47, Vivek Tiwari 30; Rana Dutta 4/42, AK Sarkar 3/43) and 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Md Nazim 40).

At Guwahati: Services 1st innings: 124 all out in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) and 130 for 4 in 45 overs (Mumtaz Qadir 39, Rajat Paliwal 36 batting) vs Assam 1st innings: 162 all out in 64.2 overs (Riyan Parag 66, Gokul Sharma 32; Diwesh Pathania 5/58, Shadab Nazar 3/44). At Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 all out 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) and 304 all out in 65.4 overs (Fazil Rashid 73, Abdul Samad 60, Ram Dayal 41) vs Uttarakhand 1st innings: 84 all out in 31 overs (D Negi 24 not out; M Mudhasir 5/13, Ram Dayal 4/28) and 18 for 3 in 9 overs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 all out in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) and 45 for 1 in 17 overs (Ashutosh Singh 26 batting) vs Odisha 1st innings: 215 for 9 in 76.4 overs (Sujit Lenka 56, Biplab Samantray 30; Puneet Datey 4/58).

