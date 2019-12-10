Belichick denies involvement in sideline filming

Left Menu
  Updated: 10-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:11 IST
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick denied involvement with a team videographer who was caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Belichick addressed the situation during a conference call with Cincinnati reporters Tuesday morning. The Patriots host the Bengals this Sunday.

"I don't have anything to do with this at all, whatsoever. Whatever is going on between the people involved in it and the league and all that, it's not a football issue in any way, shape or form," he said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I have no involvement. I don't know anything about this." According to an ESPN source, a Bengals employee saw the Patriots' videographer filming the Cincinnati sideline for the entire first quarter.

In a statement released Monday night, the Patriots said the videographer was filming one of New England's advance scouts for a "Do Your Job" documentary series on employees that is featured on the team website. "The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road," the statement read. "There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box. When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully."

The Athletic reported that the eight-minute video shows a "direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays." On Tuesday, Belichick said the Patriots don't do anything that's "across the line" and that the team had altered its approach since the Spygate controversy in 2007.

That year, the NFL fined Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000 after the team was caught taping the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals. New England also was docked its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. "We're competitive and we'll try to be competitive in every area," he said. "But we don't knowingly, intentionally want to do anything that's across the line.

"But since that's happened, I'd say we've tried to keep a good distance behind the line and not maybe take it as far as we would might have in the past. But it's never really fundamentally changed there." --Field Level Media

