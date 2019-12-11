Bengals place WR Tate (knee) on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained left MCL. He sustained the knee injury while being tackled in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tate, 22, caught one pass for 16 yards against the Browns and had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 12 games (10 starts) this season. The 2018 seventh-round pick caught four passes for 35 yards in seven games as a rookie.

The Bengals promoted undrafted rookie receiver Damion Willis from the practice squad. He has played in 10 games, tallying nine catches for 82 yards. --Field Level Media

