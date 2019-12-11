Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Stars say coach's firing unrelated to NHL's new conduct plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 03:09 IST
NHL-Stars say coach's firing unrelated to NHL's new conduct plan

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said the undisclosed act that led to the team's head coach Jim Montgomery being fired on Tuesday was not related to abuse allegations or anything else covered under the NHL's umbrella of new policies. The firing comes a day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman outlined a four-point plan to better deal with personal conduct issues following a number of recent allegations of verbal, physical and emotional abuse between coaches and players.

Nill would not elaborate on what Montgomery did "out of respect for everyone involved" but said the "material act of unprofessionalism" had no connection to past or present players. He also said no criminal investigation was involved. "Once I received all the information, we sat down, we had to digest everything and as I mentioned, we talked to general counsel and everything else and we made our decision," Nill told reporters at a news conference.

Nill said he learned of the incident over the weekend and that the act took place "a few days before that." Montgomery, who was hired by Dallas in May 2018, is the second NHL head coach in recent weeks to lose his job for a matter unrelated to his team's on-ice performance.

Bill Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames two weeks ago after being accused of directing a racial slur towards a black player 10 years ago while coaching in the minor leagues. Shortly after Mike Babcock was fired by the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs in November, it was revealed that he used a controversial coaching tactic on a rookie.

The Chicago Blackhawks also suspended assistant coach Marc Crawford last week over allegations he physically abused players while serving in previous head coaching roles. In an effort to change hockey culture for the better, Bettman announced on Monday at the Board of Governors meeting in California new policies to crack down on misconduct across the 31-team league.

"Going forward, our clubs are on notice that if they become aware of an incident of conduct involving NHL personnel on or off the ice that is clearly inappropriate, unlawful or demonstrably abusive, or that may violate the league's policies, involving NHL Club personnel, on or off the ice, we at the League office ... must be immediately advised," said Bettman. "There will be zero tolerance for any failure to notify us and in the event of such failure, the club and individuals involved can expect severe discipline."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...

Indian banks back in UK court over Mallya’s non-payment of debt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI are back in the UK high court to seek a bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya over the alleged unpaid debt of around 1.145 billion pounds. Judge Michael...

UPDATE 2-U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

The United States and Russia appeared no closer on Tuesday to settling their disagreements on nuclear arms control as Moscow again proposed extending their New START treaty and Washington insisted China must be brought into the framework. U...

Safety is priority in White Island recovery -NZ police

New Zealand police said they are constantly assessing the potential to mount a recovery effort for the people still on White Island after this weeks volcanic eruption, while post-mortems have begun on the six confirmed victims. We cannot pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019