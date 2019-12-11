Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal, Rangers chart safe passage in Europa League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:41 IST
Arsenal, Rangers chart safe passage in Europa League
Image Credit: Pixabay

Last season's runners-up Arsenal and Steven Gerrard's Rangers have their sights fixed on the Europa League knockout phase Thursday with 19 clubs competing for the final 11 places. Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg will look to lead the Gunners into the last 32 after Unai Emery was sacked following last month's 2-1 home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Monday's 3-1 victory at West Ham ended the club's worst winless run since 1977 and Arsenal just require a point at Standard Liege in Belgium to progress from Group F. Rangers missed out on their first major silverware in almost a decade at the weekend following an agonising 1-0 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

Gerrard's side dominated large parts of the game but were unable to find a way past an inspired Fraser Forster, who saved a second-half penalty from Alfredo Morelos. Rangers are top of Group G and will advance if they avoid a second defeat of the competition to Swiss champions Young Boys.

"We've got a huge game on Thursday and there's no better game to bounce back," Gerrard said. "We have to soak it up, remember it and be ready to go and give ourselves another opportunity. That type of performance will get us where we want to get to.

"It's raw right now but this is football at the top. We'll suffer and then we'll bounce back." Unbeaten Celtic have wrapped up top spot in Group E ahead of their trip to Romania's CFR Cluj, who are second in the section.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well stick with a similar side to the one that lost 2-1 in Astana with qualification already assured. The Norwegian fielded a starting team in Kazakhstan with an average age of 22 years and 26 days -- United's youngest ever in major European competition.

They lead AZ Alkmaar, who host leaders Ajax in the Dutch league this weekend, by a point in Group L going into their showdown at Old Trafford. Twice former European champions Porto as well as Italian duo Lazio and Roma and Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are also still bidding to nail down a qualifying spot.

Fixtures: Groups A-F (kick-offs 1755 GMT)

Group A: APOEL (CYP) v Sevilla (ESP)

Qarabag (AZE) v Dudelange (LUX)

Group B: FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Malmo (SWE)

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v Lugano (SUI)

Group C: FC Basel (SUI) v Trabzonspor (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Group D: LASK (AUT) v Sporting Lisbon (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Rosenborg (NOR)

Group E: CFR Cluj (ROM) v Celtic (SCO)

Rennes (FRA) v Lazio (ITA)

Group F: Standard Liege (BEL) v Arsenal (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Vitoria Guimaraes (POR)

Groups G-L (kick-offs 2000 GMT) Group G:

Rangers (SCO) v Young Boys (SUI) Porto (POR) v Feyenoord (NED)

Group H:

Espanyol (ESP) v CSKA Moscow (RUS) Ludogorets (BUL) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

Group I:

Wolfsburg (GER) v Saint-Etienne (FRA) Gent (BEL) v Olexandriya (UKR)

Group J:

Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) Roma (ITA) v Wolfsberg (AUT)

Group K:

Wolves (ENG) v Besiktas (TUR) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Braga (POR)

Group L:

Manchester United (ENG) v AZ Alkmaar (NED) Partizan Belgrade (SRB) v Astana (KAZ).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Somali security forces kill 5 al Shabaab fighters to end hotel siege

Somali security forces shot dead five Al Shabaab gunmen, who had killed three civilians and two soldiers during an attack on a hotel near the presidential residence in Mogadishu on Tuesday night, police said early on Wednesday. Al Shabaab, ...

US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

The US Congress has consented to designate Indias NAVIC as its allied navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. Approved as part of the conference report of the National Defense Authorizat...

China biggest jailer of journalists, as press dangers persist: watchdog

At least 250 journalists are jailed around the world, with the largest number held in China, amid a growing crackdown by authoritarian regimes on independent media, a press watchdog group said Wednesday. Many of those imprisoned face anti-s...

Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks

John Tavares broke out of a scoring slump with two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goaltender Frederik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019