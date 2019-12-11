Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods, Couples continue golden Presidents Cup alliance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:16 IST
Golf-Woods, Couples continue golden Presidents Cup alliance

The Presidents Cup has showcased high-quality pairings throughout its 25-year history but none have endured quite like the dynamic duo of Tiger Woods and Fred Couples.

The President Cup has never run without the involvement of at least one of Woods or Couples in one role or another, and at Royal Melbourne this week they will team up for the seventh time in the United States' cause. The pair were playing teammates in 1998 at Royal Melbourne when the United States tested their one and only defeat to the International team.

Thirteen years later, with Couples in charge as captain, Woods rolled in the winning putt at the sandbelt course. The wheel has turned full circle in 2019, with Couples reporting to Woods as an assistant this week as the 15-times major champion becomes only the second playing captain in the history of the tournament.

Both have had their bumps and bruises through long careers in the sport but their friendship has only strengthened through two decades of dominating the biennial team tournament, which the United States has won 10 out of 12 times. "He is a heck of a captain, which you would think, and he's a great player to be on your team," 60-year-old Couples told reporters of Woods on Wednesday.

"So we have both. It's fun to see him in action, and ... he's one of my favorite people in the world. So it's really an honour to be his assistant." Couples and Woods were both assistants to captain Steve Stricker when his U.S. team routed the Internationals 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey, two years ago.

Five-times Presidents Cup player Stricker has returned as an assistant captain to Woods this week in the battle of wits against International team skipper Ernie Els and his staff. At 43, Woods is the youngest captain and the first to play and lead at the same time since Hale Irwin captained the Americans to victory in the inaugural 1994 tournament.

Woods's leadership has been a mixture of fun and "scary" obsession, said Couples, who spoke of receiving text messages from him about preparations at highly unsociable hours. "It's very fun to be around him," said former Masters champion Couples, the only Presidents Cup captain with a 3-0 winning record.

"I've got to tell you, he's a pretty funny, tough guy when he gets you in a corner, and he doesn't let up, which I like."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

CAB protest: Students clash with police near Assam secretariat

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill continued to rock Assam as a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here on Wednesday, police said. Students in large numbers were seen pro...

Saudi Aramco's indicative debut price seen at 35.2 riyals, 10% above IPO price

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal 9.39 each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10 above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.Saudi Arabian Oil Co Aramco, whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GM...

Nightmare before Christmas? Traders dig in for long British election night

Its the time of year when Londons bankers and traders wind down and prepare for holidays. Instead, many are canceling leave and will work all night on Thursday as Britain votes in an unpredictable election that could convulse global markets...

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt: Rijiju on CAB.

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt Rijiju on CAB....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019