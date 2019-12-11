Left Menu
FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v New Zealand, first test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Factbox on the first test between Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Thursday: WHEN?

Dec. 12-16 (1300 p.m local time/0500 GMT) WHERE?

Perth Stadium (60,000 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Nigel Llong (England), Aleem Dar (Pakistan) Third umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies) AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 5 Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine Team: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

NEW ZEALAND World ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner. PREVIOUS PERTH TESTS (at WACA)

1980 - Australia won by eight wickets 1985 - New Zealand won by six wickets

1989 - Match drawn 1993 - Match drawn

1997 - Australia won by an innings and 70 runs 2001 - Match drawn

2015 - Match draw REMAINING FIXTURES

Dec. 26-30 Second test Melbourne Cricket Ground (1030 a.m local/0000 GMT) Jan. 3-7 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground (1030 a.m local/0000 GMT)

