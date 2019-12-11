Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick lifts Kings to victory over Rangers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:37 IST
Quick lifts Kings to victory over Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Dustin Brown, Tyler Toffoli, and Adrian Kempe scored goals, and Jonathan Quick was dominating in the net as the Los Angeles Kings returned home Tuesday to earn a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers and end a four-game losing streak. Quick made 29 saves and earned his first win since Nov. 27 against the New York Islanders. He lost his shutout with 31 seconds remaining when Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers on the power play. It was Panarin's team-high 15th of the season.

Kempe sealed the victory for the Kings by scoring an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining, his fourth. Henrik Lundqvist had 23 saves for the Rangers, who saw their three-game road winning streak come to an end after entering 6-2-1 in their past nine games. The Rangers narrowly avoided their first shutout loss of the season.

The Kings won at home for the third time in their past four tries, but the road is where issues still need to be addressed. After defeats at Edmonton and Calgary on the most recent road trip, the Kings have lost 11 consecutive games (0-10-1) away from Los Angeles. The Kings' comfort on home ice showed up early when they played even with the Rangers in the opening period despite getting outshot 14-11. They finally took a 1-0 lead with 11 seconds remaining before the first intermission when a flurry of shots on Lundqvist ended with Brown's seventh goal of the season.

Los Angeles took charge in the second period, pushing the lead to 2-0 at the 13:22 mark when Toffoli scored his seventh. Lundqvist couldn't keep a handle on Matt Roy's hard shot from the point, and Toffoli flipped the loose puck into the net. The Kings' defense held the Rangers to five shots on goal in the second period.

The Kings will get to put an end to their road losing streak with a six-game trip that starts Thursday at Anaheim and ends Dec. 21 at Buffalo. The Rangers play at San Jose on Thursday and conclude their tour of California at Anaheim on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

With Netanyahu's fate in question, Israel poised for new election

Israel headed on Wednesday towards a third national election in less than a year with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing the fight of his life for political survival after a criminal indictment. After giving its preliminary approval, ...

UPDATE 1-IATA cuts 2019 airline profit forecast, sees stability in 2020

Airline profits are on course to fall faster than expected in 2019 as trade wars hit global commerce and broader confidence, the industrys main global body said on Wednesday while predicting a modest recovery next year. Cutting its full-yea...

Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg here.Police put up barricades near the saffron party headquarters to prevent the protestors from m...

Over 70 pc class 10 students of Delhi govt schools opt for 'basic maths'

More than 70 per cent Delhi government school students appearing for class X board exams in 2020 have opted for basic mathematics-- an option introduced for the first time. The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE had earlier this year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019