West Indies opt to field, Shami, Kuldeep in Indian XI

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won a crucial toss and elected to field in the third and final T20 International against India here on Wednesday. While West Indies fielded an unchanged playing XI from the last game that they won by eight wickets, India made two changes bringing in Mohammed Shami in place of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Teams India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr.

