Evin Lewis stretchered off the field

Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis was injured while fielding and had to be stretchered off during the third T20 match against India here on Wednesday. Keemo Paul came in as substitute fielder.

In the 12th over, Lewis, while fielding at the boundary jarred his knee while running to his left and his left foot got stuck into the ground as he made the final stride towards the ball.

