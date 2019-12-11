Herbert Mensah joins Africa Sports Ventures Group Board of Directors

Accomplished Ghanaian Business Man and former Pro Rugby Player Herbert Mensah has joined the Africa Sports Ventures Group Board of Directors bringing years of experience in the business and sports sectors to the young and transformative company.

Mr. Mensah is the current President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GhanaRugby.org) who has also served in a variety of high-level capacities in the business and sports sector in Ghana and Africa.

He was the former Chairman of the famed Ghanaian Football Club Asante Kotoko transforming it into a modern-day football outfit distancing it from a past that had resulted in a stalemate of progress and negative outcomes.

He currently serves as an Executive Committee Member of Rugby Africa where he heads up the Finance and Sponsorship Committee. Mensah is also on the Board of Directors for the Ghana Olympic Committee, where he serves as the Chairman of the Media Relations Sub-Committee.

(With Inputs from APO)