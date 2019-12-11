Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court rules Dolce & Gabbana must pay Maradona for illegal use of name

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:34 IST
Court rules Dolce & Gabbana must pay Maradona for illegal use of name
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A court has ordered luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana to pay damages to soccer great Diego Maradona for using his name during a fashion show, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday. The ruling by the Milan court on Tuesday ordered the Italian fashion house to pay 70,000 euros (USD 77,500) to the Argentinian footballer, plus 13,000 euros in attorney fees, Maradona's lawyer, Ulisse Corea, said.

In a 2016 fashion show held in Naples, Dolce & Gabbana sent a model down the runway wearing a blue and white jersey - the colors of the footballer's longtime team - and sporting the name Maradona and his famous now-retired number, 10. The show was organized "without the consent of Maradona and without him having been contacted," Corea said.

Dolce & Gabbana maintained that the move was an hommage to Naples, an argument refuted by Maradona's lawyers, who stressed the commercial aspect of the fashion show - a key marketing tool for luxury brands to generate sales. Maradona's name is synonymous with "football excellence" and third parties cannot "use it without the consent of the owner," Judge Paola Gandolfi wrote in her ruling.

On Instagram, Maradona said justice had been served: "Homages are fantastic but I think they should have asked for the necessary authorization to use my name in their fashion show." In her ruling, Gandolfi noted that the damages were limited as no such clothing with Maradona's name had been made. Maradona had originally asked that Dolce & Gabbana pay one million euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile extends search zone for missing plane

Punta Arenas, Dec 11 AFP The Chilean government on Wednesday widened the search for an Air Force plane with 38 people aboard that went missing off the southern tip of South America. At least 15 planes and five ships have been deployed in th...

'Dear Donald Trump': The children's book in New Zealand PM Ardern's office

The reading pile in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns office includes a childrens picture book about U.S. President Donald Trumps border wall.Dear Donald Trump tells the tale of a young New Zealand boy who writes a series of unansw...

Man held for raping mother

A 20-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping his mother on multiple occasions over the last three months, police said. Cidco police made the arrest following a complaint lodged by the woman early on Wednesday.Accord...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019