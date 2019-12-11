Left Menu
Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 12-12-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-12-2019 23:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Raiders)

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the team's Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling better physically. Prior to last week's game, NFL Network reported his injury was a fractured shoulder plate.

The Raiders (6-7) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) on Sunday, their last scheduled game in Oakland before their move to Las Vegas before the 2020 season. "We're never going to put a guy out there that can't play, but we're going into the last game in the history of the Oakland Raiders and it's an emotional time," Gruden said Monday of the team's decision not to play Jacobs last week. "We're going to try to win the game. We're not eliminated from the playoffs and we're going to try to win every single time we strap it on."

Jacobs received a pain-killing injection and shed tears before the game when the Raiders informed him he wouldn't play, Gruden said. He is sixth in the NFL in rushing with 1,061 yards and has averaged 4.9 yards per carry with seven touchdowns this season.

The Raiders made Jacobs, an Alabama product, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

