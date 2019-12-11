SCOREBOARD
West Indies Lendl Simmons c Shreyas Iyer b Shami 7
Brandon King c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 5 Shimron Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 41
Nicholas Pooran c Shivam Dube b D Chahar 0 Kieron Pollard c (sub) Ravindra Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 68
Jason Holder c Manish Pandey b Kuldeep Yadav 8 Hayden Walsh b Shami 11
Khary Pierre c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 6 Kesrick Williams not out 13
Sheldon Cottrell not out 4 Extras (lb-5, w-5) 10
Total (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-17, 3-17, 4-91, 5-103, 6-141, 7-152, 8-169
Bowlers: Chahar 4-0-20-2, Bhuvneshwar 4-0-41-2, Shami 4-0-25-2, Dube 3-0-32-0, Yadav 4-0-45-2, Sundar 1-0-5-0.
