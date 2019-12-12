Left Menu
Saints place DLs Rankins, Davenport on IR

  Updated: 12-12-2019 04:52 IST
The New Orleans Saints placed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport on injured reserve on Wednesday, officially ending their seasons. The team added replacements at each position by signing defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive end Noah Spence.

Rankins and Davenport were hurt in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rankins has what multiple outlets have reported as a significant ankle injury that will likely require surgery, while Davenport reportedly has a Lisfranc injury in his foot. It's the third major injury in four NFL seasons for Rankins, who broke his fibula as a rookie in 2016 -- missing seven games -- and tore his Achilles in the playoffs last January, which kept him out of the first three games this season.

A first-round pick (12th overall) in 2016, Rankins had eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 games last season. He managed two sacks and five QB hits in 10 games as a reserve this year since returning from the Achilles injury. Davenport went down on a non-contact play on Sunday and has reportedly gotten multiple opinions on his injury. It is unclear if he will have surgery.

A first-round pick (14th overall) in 2017 -- after the Saints traded a future first-round pick to trade up for him -- Davenport had six sacks and 16 QB hits through 13 games this season. He had 4.5 sacks and 12 QB hits as a rookie. McGill, 27, played three games earlier this season for the Los Angeles Chargers, making two tackles in 20 snaps. He has five career sacks and 17 QB hits in 37 games with four teams.

Spence, 25, was released by the Washington Redskins in November after spending two months with the team. He had one sack and two QB hits in 10 games. A former second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Spence had 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits as a rookie in 2016 but has just two sacks and four hits in 25 games since.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

