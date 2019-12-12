Left Menu
Development News Edition

We could've used a different approach: Sri Lanka captain

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted that the batsmen should have changed their approach as the ball had started swinging post first session on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 08:47 IST
We could've used a different approach: Sri Lanka captain
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted that the batsmen should have changed their approach as the ball had started swinging post first session on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan. Sri Lanka in the first session of Day 1 had a solid start to their innings as openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando had a 96-run stand for the first wicket.

"There was a bit of swing in that second session, and a little seam, but I think we could have used a different approach because we'd had a good start, having made 89 in the first session," ESPNcricinfo quoted Karunaratne as saying. "Maybe we could have been more of a threat to their bowlers after lunch. We should have batted a bit more positively because when the runs are ticking over on the board, even if wickets fall, it's not such a big deal," he added.

Captain Karunaratne played a knock of 59 runs before becoming falling a victim to Shaheen Shah Afridi. He was caught in front of the wicket by the pacer. Fernando, who scored 40 runs, was dismissed by young pacer Naseem Shah. Kusal Mendis (10) and Dinesh Chandimal (2) were scalped cheaply by Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas respectively.

"We got good starts, but no one went for a big score," said Karunaratne. "We got a few 20s and 30s. We need to be converting those scores if we want to win a Test. Everyone, including me, has to make sure we don't let go once we get those starts - in the next innings if we can," he added.

Angelo Mattews and Dhananjaya de Silva built a 62-run partnership to get past the 150-run mark. The former was picked up by Shah after adding 31 runs to the scoreboard. "We need to try and get to 300 because we need a good total to give our bowlers a chance. We got a good start and didn't capitalise," emphasised Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka were 202 for the loss of five wickets in 68.1 overs when the day was called off due to bad light. The match will start half an hour early on day two. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London: FBM holds conference on deplorable human rights condition in Balochistan

The Free Balochistan Movement FBM held a conference on the deplorable human rights situation under which people are living in Iranian and Pakistani-occupied Balochistan. Human rights activists and political leaders from both sides of the bo...

Kerala gets world's first marine cemetery

Cemeteries are commonly built for humans, but in Kerala, they are made for fishes too. They are not just tombs made up of cement or mud, but iron frames that raise their heads to the sky and are filled with single-use plastic bottles. On th...

Reports: Angels sign Rendon for 7 years, $245M

The Los Angeles Angels added another potent bat to their lineup, agreeing to a seven-year, 245 million deal with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. The years and salary total match thos...

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019