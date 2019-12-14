Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 01:00 IST
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-WORLDCUP Soccer-Brazil, Colombia, Japan round out 2023 women's World Cup host bids

Brazil, Colombia and Japan have each submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, the sport's global governing body FIFA said on Friday, a day after Australia and New Zealand announced their joint bid. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russian track and field athletes could be at 2020 Olympics as neutrals: federation Russian track and field athletes could be cleared to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics as neutrals despite the federation's ongoing suspension, its acting chief said on Friday.

SOCCER-USA-ERTZ Ertz named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

World Cup winning midfielder Julie Ertz was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Friday. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup Day three of the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

14 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 14 Dec

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night

14 Dec SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-MPL/REPORT Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lille vs Montpellier - wrap

Lille host Montpellier in Ligue 1 13 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference and training

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane holds news conference and training session ahead of Sunday's clash with Valencia. 14 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Watford

Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League. 14 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-ALH-TUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Hilal v Esperance de Tunis

Asian champions Al Hilal play Esperance de Tunis - the African champions - in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Aston Villa

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Barcelona Real Sociedad host Barcelona in La Liga.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Newcastle United 14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Norwich City

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea play Bournemouth in the Premier League.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Metz vs Marseille - wrap Metz host Marseille in Ligue 1

14 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

14 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v West Ham United 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-ALS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Monterrey v Al Sadd

Monterrey play either Al Sadd in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to enact law on education medium

The Andhra Pradesh government is bringing in a Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature for amending the AP Education Act, 1982, to give a legal shield to the proposal for conversion of all schools in the state to the Engli...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand lose early wickets in record run chase

New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson fell to a fired-up Australia before the first break on the fourth day of the opening test on Sunday, as the tourists daunting run chase on a deteriorating Perth Stadium pitch got off to a disastrous star...

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl allegedly killed following argument over pen

A 13-year-old girl in Badli village of Jaipur was allegedly murdered by her school friend following an argument over a pen, said police. The murder took place in the village which falls under Chaksu police station limits on December 14.Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019