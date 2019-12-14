SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-WORLDCUP Soccer-Brazil, Colombia, Japan round out 2023 women's World Cup host bids

Brazil, Colombia and Japan have each submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, the sport's global governing body FIFA said on Friday, a day after Australia and New Zealand announced their joint bid. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russian track and field athletes could be at 2020 Olympics as neutrals: federation Russian track and field athletes could be cleared to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics as neutrals despite the federation's ongoing suspension, its acting chief said on Friday.

SOCCER-USA-ERTZ Ertz named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

World Cup winning midfielder Julie Ertz was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Friday. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup Day three of the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

14 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 14 Dec

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night

14 Dec SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-MPL/REPORT Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lille vs Montpellier - wrap

Lille host Montpellier in Ligue 1 13 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference and training

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane holds news conference and training session ahead of Sunday's clash with Valencia. 14 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Watford

Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League. 14 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-ALH-TUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Hilal v Esperance de Tunis

Asian champions Al Hilal play Esperance de Tunis - the African champions - in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Aston Villa

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Barcelona Real Sociedad host Barcelona in La Liga.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Newcastle United 14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Norwich City

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea play Bournemouth in the Premier League.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Metz vs Marseille - wrap Metz host Marseille in Ligue 1

14 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

14 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v West Ham United 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-ALS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Monterrey v Al Sadd

Monterrey play either Al Sadd in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

