Ponting hoping Hazlewood's injury is 'not too serious'

Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting is hoping Josh Hazlewood's injury is 'not too serious'. "Looking at that I reckon it could be his summer over. Australia were completely on top there, Hazlewood looked really good, he was running in and swinging that brand-new ball with plenty happening for the Aussies and it's shattering to see him go down," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"Just looking at his reaction, you could tell he thinks it's quite a serious one. The three New Zealand Test matches aren't that far apart so we'll keep our fingers crossed and hope it's not too serious," he added. Hazlewood picked an injury on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Ponting also feels that Hazlewood's absence is a 'huge blow' for Australia in the match. "It's a huge blow in the game for the Aussies," he said.

After the completion of Day 2 of the first Test, Australia are leading by 307 runs and New Zealand will resume their first innings from 109/5 on Day 3. (ANI)

