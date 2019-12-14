Left Menu
Bogdanovic ties Jazz mark with eight 3s to sink Warriors

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and tied a franchise record with eight 3-pointers as the Utah Jazz rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to earn a 114-106 victory on Friday over the visiting Golden State Warriors. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert added 15 with 15 rebounds as the Jazz went into a 13-point hole on multiple occasions in the second quarter only to bounce back for their third victory in the last four games.

Utah improved to 10-3 at home, just the third Western Conference team with double-digit victories in its own building. Alec Burks scored 24 points and Damion Lee added 21 for the Warriors, who have lost seven of their last eight games and 10 of their last 12. Golden State fell to 3-13 on the road.

The Jazz started slow, playing two days after a victory at Minnesota. Utah was just 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from the field in the first quarter and trailed 29-22 after the opening 12 minutes. Playing free and easy after pushing the New York Knicks into overtime on Wednesday, the Warriors opened their first 13-point lead at 50-37 inside of four minutes remaining in the first half with a 9-0 run.

Golden State led 56-49 at halftime after shooting 23 of 46 (50 percent) from the field. The Jazz shot 43.2 percent from the field in the first half. The Jazz used a 16-8 run to open the third quarter to take a 65-64 lead, their first advantage since the first quarter. Utah pushed the lead to as many as eight in the third and took an 86-84 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The teams traded leads multiple times in the fourth quarter until Bogdanovic hit his record-tying 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining to give the Jazz a 106-104 lead. Mitchell hit another 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to push the Utah lead to 109-104. Royce O'Neale scored 14 points and Joe Ingles added 13 for the Jazz, who were 16 of 38 from 3-point range. Bogdanovic was 8 of 13 from 3-point range.

D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points, while Marquese Chriss collected 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.

