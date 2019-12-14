Rawalpindi Test: Fourth day's play called off due to wet outfield

Play was called off on Day four of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Yesterday, the play ended after less than half an hour of action. The visitors only added 19 runs without losing a wicket in 5.2 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera are unbeaten on 87 and 6 runs, respectively.

On Thursday, bad light played a spoilsport as only 20 overs were bowled. The visitors added 61 runs to their score and lost one wicket. Niroshan Dickwella was scalped by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 33 runs. Dilruwan Perera joined Dhananjaya de Silva for a brief unbeaten partnership of 7 runs before bad light forced early stumps on the second consecutive day. For Pakistan, the only wicket was taken by Afridi.

The ongoing series between the two nations is part of the ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

