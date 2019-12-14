Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Japanese slugger Tsutsugo signing with Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will add a potential middle-of-the-order bat after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Rays also will owe his former Japanese team, Yokohama, a 20 percent release fee -- $2.4 million. NBA roundup: Embiid takes over late as 76ers stop Celtics

Joel Embiid scored a season-high 38 points and added 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Boston Celtics their first home loss 115-109 Thursday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Mike Scott scored 15 on five 3-pointers as the 76ers won their fourth straight and for the eighth time in their last nine. Philadelphia narrowed the list of undefeated teams at home to itself and Miami. Original Olympic manifesto set to fetch as much as $1 million at auction

As athletes around the globe prepare to go for gold in Tokyo next year, a 127-year-old artifact that outlines the very foundation of the modern Olympic Games is set to claim a hefty purse. The original Olympic Games manifesto is expected to pull in as much as $1 million when it hits the auction block next week, according to auctioneer Sotheby's. Internationals extend lead over U.S. at Presidents Cup

The Internationals edged closer to a breakthrough win over the United States at the Presidents Cup on Saturday after continuing their dominance in the fourballs to extend their lead to a commanding 9-5 at Royal Melbourne. Tiger Woods's team will have to dig themselves out of a huge hole in the afternoon foursomes, with the U.S. captain having elected to rest himself for a second successive session. USOPC expresses doubt over clean 'neutral' Russia athletes after ban

A top U.S. Olympic official on Friday expressed doubt over whether any Russian competitors could prove clean to compete as neutral athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Games, after Russia was barred from competition for doping violations. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Monday that Russia was banned from top global sporting competition for four years, including the upcoming summer and winter Olympics, after determining that Moscow had interfered with doping tests. Dolphins WR Parker gets four-year, $40 million extension

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $40 million, NFL Network reported, citing a source. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it includes $21.5 million in guarantees with an $8 million signing bonus. Homemade 'Nikes' give Filipina athlete a golden edge

To some athletes, brands count for everything when it comes to performance. Filipina schoolgirl Rhea Bullos bagged three gold medals at an athletics competition this week without wearing shoes, opting instead to wrap her feet in tape and draw an iconic Nike "swoosh" logo on them. Reed's caddie clashes with heckler at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reed's caddie was involved in an altercation with a spectator at the Presidents Cup on Saturday after the American golfer suffered his third straight defeat at the event. Reed has been heckled throughout at Royal Melbourne following his controversial penalty in the Bahamas last week where he was docked two strokes for improving his lie in a waste bunker. NFL notebook: Giants CB Jenkins cut after 'offensive' tweet

The New York Giants moved on from Janoris Jenkins on Friday after the injured cornerback tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him earlier this week. "This was an organizational decision," coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement from the team. College football notebook: LSU's Burrow likely to set Heisman record

As LSU quarterback Joe Burrow boarded a plane for New York City on Friday, the team posted a picture of him on social media with the line, "It's That Time!" Saturday night officially should be that time, with Burrow not only expected to pick up the second Heisman Trophy in school history but to possibly do so by a record margin. The redshirt senior who failed to win the starting job at Ohio State in spring 2018 before transferring to LSU was set to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple ahead of the Heisman ceremony on Saturday.

