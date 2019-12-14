Golf-Presidents Cup singles matches on Sunday

Left Menu
Following are the singles matches at the Presidents Cup on Sunday: Internationals v United States (in match order)

Abraham Ancer v Tiger Woods Hideki Matsuyama v Tony Finau

C.T. Pan v Patrick Reed Li Haotong v Dustin Johnson

Adam Hadwin v Bryson DeChambeau Im Sung-jae v Gary Woodland

Joaquinn Niemann v Patrick Cantlay Adam Scott v Xander Schauffele

An Byeong-hun v Webb Simpson Cameron Smith v Justin Thomas

Louis Oosthuizen v Matt Kuchar Marc Leishman v Rickie Fowler

(Compiled by Ian Ransom, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

