Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinu, local girl Shyamali aim to break course record

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:33 IST
Srinu, local girl Shyamali aim to break course record

Srinu Bugatha and Bengal girl Shyamali Singh will look to better the course record in the sixth edition of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here Sunday. Srinu, who took the top spot at the recently concluded Airtel Delhi Half Marathon with a time of 1:04:33, sounded confident about his preparation.

"I have prepared well for Kolkata and hoping for a good competition tomorrow. Last year I finished second here and this time I definitely want to do better and try to bag gold this time," he said. "Each and everyone here is in good form and I expect a tough competition."

Raniganj's Shyamali Singh, who won Indira Marathon this year, is confident of bettering her timing following a stint in Kenya. "I will definitely aim at breaking course record but as we all know it depends on how your body responses on the race day. All I can say is till my body permits I will not give up but fight."

The event will see a 25-member strong Indian contingent fighting it out for the top spot with Srinu Bugatha and Shyamali leading the battle in the only IAAF accredited Silver Label race at this unique distance. Srinu will have stiff competition from the Elite Distance Running Programme athlete Harshad Mhatre, who came third at the ADHM 2019 with a timing of 1:05:12, and Durga Bahadur Budha, who finished fifth at ADHM 2019, with a timing of 1:05:27.

Bugatha, who has won over 100 medals in national and international running events since he took up the sport in 2010, will aim to continue his superb form. The strong contingent of international athletes is led by Leonard Barsoton and Lonah Salpeter in the men's and women's category respectively.

A silver medalist in 10,000m in African Games, Kenyan Leonard Barsoton has recovered from an achilles' heel and is hoping to test himself here. "Now I’m focused on running marathon. I am optimistic of running a full marathon in the future. The longest distance I have done is 30K. So I fancy my chances here."

Earlier, the Argentine football icon and international brand ambassador Hernan Crespo and former India rugby player and Bollywood star Rahul Bose motivated the runners by taking part in a pasta cookout ahead of the Sunday's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Study finds conscious perception occurs outside the visual system

A recent study has found that the conscious perception global neural networks of visual location occurs in the frontal lobes of the brain, rather than in the visual system in the back of the brain. The findings are published in Current Biol...

Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

Hong Kong, Dec 15 AFP Hong Kongs immigration department said Sunday they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint. The disa...

Singapore targets opposition party with misinformation law

Singapore, Dec 15 AFP Singapore has ordered an opposition party to correct online posts under a controversial law against misinformation, the first time the legislation has been used against a rival party, ahead of elections expected within...

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019