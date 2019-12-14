Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool extend lead as Leicester held at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 23:32 IST
Soccer-Liverpool extend lead as Leicester held at home
Chelsea's poor run of domestic form continued with a shock 1-0 home defeat to struggling Bournemouth, while recently promoted Sheffield United moved up to fifth with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Image Credit: Flickr

Liverpool moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Watford 2-0 on Saturday, while second-placed Leicester City was held 1-1 at home by lowly Norwich City, ending the Foxes' eight-match winning run.

Chelsea's poor run of domestic form continued with a shock 1-0 home defeat to struggling Bournemouth, while recently promoted Sheffield United moved up to fifth with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. With third-placed Manchester City 17 points behind Liverpool ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Sunday, Juergen Klopp's side is in a commanding position heading into a busy period of fixtures. The leaders had Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to thank for their latest victory.

Liverpool took the lead with a characteristic counter-attack in the 38th minute - Sadio Mane collected the ball on the left and found Salah, who burst goalward before cutting in and curling a shot home with his right foot. Mane thought that he had doubled the lead five minutes after the break but the VAR review showed he was marginally offside when nodding the ball in from Xherdan Shaqiri's whipped cross.

Liverpool had to wait until stoppage time to make sure of the victory thanks to a superb back-heeled flick. Watford, with new manager Nigel Pearson in charge for the first time, are rooted to the bottom of the league with just one win this campaign and were left to regret wasted opportunities in front of goal, particularly a glaring second-half miss from Ismaila Sarr.

It was far from classic Liverpool, but Klopp was pleased with the way his team had ground out the win. "That's how it is. At 1-0, that's the result you never can rely on that the game is decided. No problem with that. In December and January especially, you need to show resilience – that's the most important thing," said the German.

Teemu Pukki gave Norwich a 25th minute lead with a clinical finish before visiting keeper Tim Krul scored an own goal in the 37th, failing to deal with a Jamie Vardy header when the league's top scorer got on the end of a James Maddison corner. Vardy missed a pair of gilt-edged chances to complete Leicester's comeback before the home side were twice let off the hook in the closing stages.

Livewire Pukki saw a shot blocked by Ricardo Pereira and the home team's center-back Caglar Soyuncu cleared a Christoph Zimmermann effort off the line from the resulting corner. "It just looked like one of those games," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It's a point and we need to look forward now. The players have been brilliant. When you are on that winning run, you believe you are going to win every game, but of course, it does not work like that. We were not 100% on it. We need to set the reset button now," he added. Sheffield United continue to impress on their return to the top flight and took the lead against Villa with a brilliantly worked opener, Chris Basham back-heeling the ball to John Lundstram who fired it across the box for Fleck to lash home from close range.

The build-up play for Fleck's second goal was equally impressive as the Blades worked the ball in from the left before striker David McGoldrick hooked a pass over his shoulder to Fleck, who again finished confidently. The visitors were thrown a lifeline when the video assistant referee (VAR) called playback to award them a penalty for handball. But Jack Grealish thumped his spot-kick off the crossbar and the ball was cleared by Lundstram.

It was the third straight loss for Villa, who will find themselves in the relegation zone if Southampton avoids losing to West Ham later on Saturday. A 58th-minute header from Chris Wood gave Burnley a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Turf Moor, ending Sean Dyche's side's three-match losing streak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Centre has not given Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 cr GST dues: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday criticised the central government for not paying Maharashtras share of Rs 15,558 crore comprising Goods and Services Tax GST compensation upto November 2019. It was promised that the Central Government will compensat...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

Watford didn't score when they had chances: Klopp after victory

After beating Watford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said their opponents lacked the ability to capitalise on the chances they got in the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.At 1-0, thats t...

Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank. The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019