Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

  Updated: 15-12-2019 05:50 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 05:45 IST
The Ducks' Hampus Lindholm forced overtime when tied the score 3-3 with 1:46 remaining on a power-play goal from the deep slot. Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim. The Ducks' Hampus Lindholm forced overtime when tied the score 3-3 with 1:46 remaining on a power-play goal from the deep slot.

Rickard Rakell had an assist on all three Anaheim goals in regulation as the Ducks took a season-high 42 shots on goal. Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, including one 10 seconds into the game, as the Rangers closed out a four-game West Coast road swing with a 2-1-1 record.

Artemi Panarin added a goal for the Rangers, his fourth consecutive game with a score. Panarin was coming off his third career hat trick Thursday in a victory at San Jose. Erik Gudbranson also scored goals for the Ducks, who entered with three losses in their last four games and five defeats in their last seven contests. Anaheim is now 3-6-2 in their last 11 home games after starting the season 6-1-0 in its own building.

Henrik Lundqvist had 39 saves for the Rangers, who open a three-game homestand Monday against the Nashville Predators. That stretch will conclude Dec. 22 with a visit from the Ducks. John Gibson had 29 saves for the Ducks and is now 2-3-0 over his last five starts in goal.

Zibanejad's quick goal to start the game came after he took off with a Ryan Getzlaf turnover near the Anaheim blue line and flipped a backhanded shot past a sprawling Gibson. Panarin made it 2-0 less than four minutes into the game when he scored his 19th of the season. The Ducks worked their way back to a 2-2 tie when Silfverberg scored a power-play goal at 8:53 of the first period, his 12th, and Gudbranson scored at 1:02 of the second period, his second. The Ducks had an 18-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the second period.

Like his goal to start the game, Zibanejad wasted little time in the third period to give the Rangers the lead for good. His 11th of the season came just 1:14 into the final period. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

