Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls hang on, end Clippers' 4-game winning streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 09:22 IST
Bulls hang on, end Clippers' 4-game winning streak
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Zach LaVine made a go-ahead layup with 2.0 seconds remaining and sank a free throw to complete a three-point play, and the Chicago Bulls emerged with a 109-106 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. LaVine finished with 31 points on 11-for-21 shooting, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young finished with 17 points, Denzel Valentine had 16, and Lauri Markkanen notched 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell scored 30 points to lead the Clippers, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Paul George added 27 points in 31 minutes but missed a shot at the buzzer that could have forced overtime. Los Angeles played without Kawhi Leonard (left knee soreness), Lou Williams (calf), Patrick Beverley (concussion) and JaMychal Green (tailbone) because of injuries. Landry Shamet returned from an ankle injury for the first time since Nov. 11 and scored 11 points.

A 3-pointer by Valentine evened the score at 106-106 with 48 seconds remaining. The teams traded leads during a back-and-forth final quarter.

After George hit a pull-up jump shot, Shamet added a basket 28 seconds later to give the Clippers a 95-93 lead with 5:26 to play. But LaVine responded with a 3-pointer on the next possession to put the Bulls ahead 96-95. George then knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Clippers a 98-96 edge with 4:15 to go. Wendell Carter Jr. quickly evened the score at 98-98 on an alley-oop dunk with 3:58 remaining.

A 29-22 advantage in the third quarter allowed the Bulls to take an 84-79 lead. Chicago led by as many as 14 points when a tip shot by Markkanen made it 75-61 with 5:59 left in the session, but Los Angeles answered with a 12-1 scoring binge. The Clippers held on to a 57-55 lead at the half.

Los Angeles led by 15 points with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter after Patrick Patterson made a pair of free throws to cap a 12-0 run. But the Bulls responded with a 15-3 run that included two layups by Kris Dunn, a 3-pointer by Markkanen and a dunk by LaVine. The Bulls trailed 29-24 at the end of the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Heat beat Mavericks after Doncic injured

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a game that saw Luka Doncic sprain his right ankle early in the first quarter. After Jalen Brunsons 3-pointer gave ...

Golf-Deeper US talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and ...

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019