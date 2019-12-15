Left Menu
Lightning F Kucherov injured after blocking shot

Image Credit: Twitter (@RaysBaseball)

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's reigning MVP and point-scoring champ, left Saturday's game in the second period after blocking a shot and was ruled out. At 9:31 of the second period, Kucherov took a blast from Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson directly off the laces at the top of his right skate and fell to the ice. Kucherov was helped to the dressing room to be evaluated and was later ruled out of the rest of the contest.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update after the game. "It was a great block, hope he's OK, but you can't replace Kuch, for sure," teammate Brayden Point told reporters.

A 41-goal scorer in a Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy-winning season a year ago, Kucherov has 10 goals and 24 assists in 30 games this season. He assisted on Point's tally to make it 1-1 in the second period, but the Capitals scored four goals in the third period to win 5-2. Kucherov racked up league highs of 87 assists and 138 points in 82 games last season, his sixth in the NHL.

